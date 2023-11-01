This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

B vitamins are essential nutrients that provide your body with the building blocks for growth. Because cancer cells also need B vitamins to grow, in some situations it may be warranted to do further research and monitor your levels closely. It depends on the type of cancer, and also it seems that having high-risk behaviors (like smoking or drinking excessively) while combined with high intake of B vitamins may increase the likelihood. Taking the right forms of vitamins is also always important, because if your genes can’t process the nutrients they may accumulate.

Scary Research

Some recent research about B vitamins has emerged that warrants discussion as you supplement, test and work to align your body with a complete nutrition program. This body of research concerns the specific vitamins B6, B9 and B12 and their potential impact on DNA methylation and cancer.

The general idea is that high circulating levels of these vitamins may contribute to an increased likelihood of cancer, since they are implicated in energy production and other important growth pathways. Because you can achieve these levels with supplementation, some research has come out that is pretty scary and confusing about how to go about when using these vitamins.