The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

F.E.N.N.E.C. — The Ultimate (World First) Christian Learning Companion

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Mar 18, 2026
8 Ways Jesus Was Falsely Accused

8 Ways Jesus Was Falsely Accused

Tudor Alexander
·
August 19, 2024
Read full story
What Are Vitamins & Why Are They Important?

What Are Vitamins & Why Are They Important?

Tudor Alexander
·
January 9, 2024
Read full story

F.E.N.N.E.C. is a world first in the Christian education space. He is trained on over 1000 hours of content and hundreds of questions, and he can help you study in several ways. Ask him any question on the bible, theology, health or any topic in between. Have fun taking quizzes on a variety of topics, or sit in the hot seat and take questions that listeners have sent me over the years and try to answer them yourself. Whatever you choose, F.E.N.N.E.C. is the ultimate learning companion that can take your learning to the next level and make knowledge an adventure.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 02:19 - FENNEC’s 3 Modes

  • 12:21 - Accessing FENNEC

  • 19:36 - Librarian Mode

  • 27:43 - Quiz Mode

  • 38:25 - Discussion Mode

  • 46:22 - Power User Commands

  • 49:59 - No Match

  • 51:39 - Foreign Language Mode

  • 1:03:15 - Voice Mode

Try F.E.N.N.E.C.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture