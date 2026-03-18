F.E.N.N.E.C. — The Ultimate (World First) Christian Learning Companion

F.E.N.N.E.C. is a world first in the Christian education space. He is trained on over 1000 hours of content and hundreds of questions, and he can help you study in several ways. Ask him any question on the bible, theology, health or any topic in between. Have fun taking quizzes on a variety of topics, or sit in the hot seat and take questions that listeners have sent me over the years and try to answer them yourself. Whatever you choose, F.E.N.N.E.C. is the ultimate learning companion that can take your learning to the next level and make knowledge an adventure.
00:00 - Introduction
02:19 - FENNEC’s 3 Modes
12:21 - Accessing FENNEC
19:36 - Librarian Mode
27:43 - Quiz Mode
38:25 - Discussion Mode
46:22 - Power User Commands
49:59 - No Match
51:39 - Foreign Language Mode
1:03:15 - Voice Mode