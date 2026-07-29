7 Biblical Facts About Mary, the Mother of Jesus

Today countless people, especially the younger generation, are being seduced into Catholicism and Orthodoxy, not realizing they are headed right toward the final system which will enforce obedience. A great part of this deception is the veneration of Mary as the “mother of God” or “queen of heaven” and intercessor for mankind. Today we will look at history and scripture and determine what is actually true about Mary, the mother of Jesus.
00:00 - Introduction
09:44 - FACT 1: Mary is dead and waiting to be resurrected
48:40 - FACT 2: Mary is not interceding for anyone
1:14:50 - FACT 3: Mary was caused to obey
1:40:30 - FACT 4: Mary was the mother of Jesus, not of God
1:59:09 - FACT 5: Mary was not a perpetual virgin
2:24:48 - FACT 6: Mary needed a Savior
2:41:03 - FACT 7: Mary was a good role model
2:46:04 - Final Thoughts