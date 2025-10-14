Akkermansia muciniphila is rapidly becoming one of the most studied and interesting bacterium in the microbiome because of its important roles in regulating inflammation, GLP-1, metabolism and other important aspects of health. Up until relatively recently, increasing this vital species couldn’t be done with supplementation for various technical reasons. But this has changed, and companies that lead the way in clinical science like Pendulum have a variety of patented products that work great for all goals and lifestyles.

I learned about Pendulum while back while studying all the different strategies I could employ to make sure my gut was in top shape. Recently in 2025 I had a bad stomach flu, and then a few other things knocked my gut out of whack and it began a renewed interest in seeing what new developments there were in this field. So through my research I rediscovered Pendulum (I’d known about them a while ago but hadn’t really looked into them) and I’m happy to carry one of their flagship products, the Metabolic Daily Pro — a therapeutic dose of Akkermansia along with other supporting organisms for overall health.

I talk about this in my health book, or in the article on how to heal your gut, or you can read about it as part of my Ultimate Recovery Stack.

Overall Akkermansia is a vital organism to have as part of your gut health regimen, and most people are very low in it because this critter thrives off of polyphenols — compounds from things like blueberries, pomegranate, dark chocolate, matcha or other similar superfoods. These aren’t a regular part of most people’s diet, and combined with antibiotic usage, poor food quality here and there and other environmental toxins and substances, the average person’s gut is pretty out of whack.

So I have decided for the fall and winter (or however long it will last) to do a promo as an incentive to help you get healthier. If you grab minimum one supplement in the store, I will send you a bottle of Pendulum’s Akkermansia 100 for free ($60 value), as long as supplies last and limit 1 per order. I hope it will help you get motivated to tweak your health routine and optimize your current stack, and if you have questions or need support — don’t be afraid to reach out.

