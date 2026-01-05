A little while ago I had a promotion running in the health store with a great Akkermansia product. Lots of people took advantage of that, so today I am launching another gut oriented initiative with a simple but great product: Sunfiber.

Sunfiber is PHGG (partially hydrolyzed guar gum), which has been studied for its benefits on helping diversify the gut flora. It is a soluble fiber, however it resists digestion and does not ferment quickly like inulin, chicory root, acacia fiber, Jerusalem artichoke, etc. This is important because those fibers can cause bloating or exacerbate SIBO symptoms. PHGG is much slower and it doesn’t attract all the voracious bad bugs that are hungry for rapidly fermenting substrate.

This particular formulation also has some friendly bacteria with it, so you can get both PRE and PRO biotics. My suggestion would be to start slow to gauge reaction, and incorporate it at anytime or in a shake if you do that every day.

I talk about this in my health book, or in the article on how to heal your gut, or you can read about it as part of my Ultimate Recovery Stack.

Overall it is important to incorporate a variety of things to heal the gut. Probiotics are good, but so are prebiotics, regular fiber intake (soluble and insoluble), butyrate and glutamine to heal inflammation and feed the lining and plenty of water and magnesium to, well, keep things running ;) So from now until I run out, if you buy any item in the health store (with the exception of tooth brushes), I will toss in a container of Sunfiber ($30 value). I hope this helps you get healthier for 2026 and poop like a champ!

