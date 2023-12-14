This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

In this article I'll discuss what it means to heal your relationship with food. It is probably the most important aspect of any diet (although I don't believe in diets as you'll soon find out) and healthy eating in general.

So, what does it mean exactly to “heal your relationship with food”? To heal means to make whole again, and there are two fundamental ways to interpret this journey. One is that your body is broken and you need to “fix” yourself in some way. Just like with a broken object, you must introduce something external like glue or a replacement part to put it back together. The other way to interpret healing is through the perspective of misalignment. In this way, your body is whole but just misaligned. You are not broken or missing any parts, but rather just need to be re-organized, dusted off and supported to shine your best again.

My general focus in everything is from the latter perspective, which means that our approach to healing in this article is also from the same view. There is nothing to fix or replace so much as it is to simply realign. It’s like cleaning something thoroughly or unfolding a chair you haven’t used in a while.

When you look at healing any area of your life whether it’s food, romance, money, whatever, always examine it from the lens of what needs to be removed that isn’t serving you. This approach will give you outlets for action that sidestep the personal improvement trap of never being enough or feeling that you are broken beyond repair.

So now, how do we apply this perspective and heal our relationship with food?