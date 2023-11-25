This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

Burnout is Inevitable

We all get burned out at some point or another, and this comes with the tell-tale signs of fatigue in the morning or after lunch, waking up at night to urinate or having interrupted sleep, feeling "wired but tired", having weaker muscles, lower sex drive, imbalances in other areas, brain fog and just feeling run down. This is this is the impact of unmanaged stress, and it can kill you faster than smoking a pack of cigarettes every day.