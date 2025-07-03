This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

Artificial Intelligence is the next Industrial Revolution, and within the coming months and years many things will be changing drastically. It is important to understand how to leverage AI as a tool, how to avoid its traps and, ultimately, remember that its final destination is to serve the Beast in enforcing worship. In this article I want to offer you a simple discussion on how to use this technology for your health, because it is extremely valuable and can save you time, money and mistakes if used correctly.

In my article on How to Use Iodine for Optimal Health, I discuss my 15 year journey with therapeutic doses of iodine. The article is very detailed, but the basic idea is that I struggled for a very long time with trying to implement high levels of iodine in my health routine because I thought I needed it and that it was necessary for optimal health. I bought into the research that was very popularized in the alternative health crowd and, in theory, it all sounded great.

But in practice things are always different, and in my case they were very different. After struggling for years with hypothyroidism and HPA imbalance because of mismanaged iodine alongside the usual burnout from being Mr. Productive, I finally started seeing some results with a particular dosage — only to crash after 6 months of progress and get back in the gutter. At that point I said enough was enough and I began to do more research, this time with AI.