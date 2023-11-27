This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

Carbon 60, or Fullerene, is a special molecule that may act as a powerful antioxidant.(1-3) A Fullerene, or “Bucky Ball,” is the soccer ball shape that 60 carbon atoms form in this molecular arrangement and it is named after the creator of the geodesic dome, Richard Buckminster Fuller. According to an often-quoted animal study involving rats, The Baati Study,(4) injecting the rats with C60 regularly in an olive oil base increased their lifespan by 90% compared to placebo — a pretty impressive result by any measurement and enough to make anyone raise an eyebrow.