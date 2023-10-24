This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

Melatonin is a compound that was initially discovered in humans but has recently been seen in plants as well. Every living thing seems to have melatonin, and it plays important roles in the body as a protective chemical, antioxidant, anti-cancer and recovery regulator. It’s very useful for sleep, especially since many people have genetic issues with producing neurotransmitters in sufficient amounts, and is extremely non-toxic. The best melatonin is sublingual, and I recommend this one.

The Wonders of Melatonin

Up until very recently I thought — like most everyone else — that melatonin is what you take for sleep. I had taken some here and there in the past to help with falling asleep, although rumors of supplementation affecting your own ability to produce melatonin steered me away from including it as a regular supplement — even when I was having trouble with my sleep.