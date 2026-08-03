The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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Rebecca D.'s avatar
Rebecca D.
12hEdited

Cool this popped up in my email, thank you for covering this. Seems the Jesuits were gathering around and figuring out ways to change the focus of people many years in advance. Pretty sneaky stuff, evil and sneaky of them. One of my godfathers had escaped a camp, but he didn't talk to us too much about it. So many are up in arms over the Jews today, That is all the focus is these days. Cheers and God bless.

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