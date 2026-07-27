The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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Randy
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Amen and Amen,

I struggled with the doctrine of the trinity for years while I was in dispensationalism. Not because dispensationalists did not believe, because they were promoting the trinity. However, what was difficult and confusing for me is why would God Himself enter into such a sinful and unrighteousness place of corruption when He Himself is Holy?

Although what was taught and implemented from dispensationalism through the trinity was coincided with the creation of man being a tricodomy being in three separate conditions. Explaining that man has three components that relate to how The Three in One, Father,Son and Holy Spirit is. We then being created in His image as a three part, body, soul and spirit.

So I eventually accepted that without knowing the implication of the false teaching of the separation that was introduced that the body and soul were separate. How I would simply explain what had happened to me with not only these important topics like many others would be to validate that I had been indoctrinated to read and understand the Bible with a completely literal view.

This is why I struggled with many of the other doctrines as well and when questions became vivid in my independent studies, I asked the questions which were either dismissed or disguised by the twisting of scripture to support their own personal doctrinal statement of beliefs.

The premise of being a part of this deception would lead me eventually to Daniel and Revelation without any ability of discernment having already been convinced to understand it through the lense of literal interpretation. The Holy Spirit was opening the eyes of my understanding after countless hours and actually years of struggling that I began to see through the false teachings and set a course out and away from what I had learned about Darby and Scofield.

I witnessed other issues as well within the teachings of dispensationalism that definitely caught my attention. One of those that I would like to share is while attending these Bible conferences as I did for a number of years in different locations within the US would notice that most everyone had a KJV Bible.

Now I want to go back a bit as to when I was first invited and introduced to “right division” as this is a term that is used predominantly with several other labels as well that are a brainwashing technique.

When I first arrived I was told that the Bible I was using, which was a NIV was not the right source and actually stood for (no internal value) and they politely offered me a KJV and discarded the NIV. With this being the case the indoctrination process began and I was none the wiser of what was occurring, this was 30 plus years ago.

Back to the conference setting of hundreds and thousands of dispensationalists attending these along with dozens and hundreds of speakers over the years of attending and listening to actually the same agenda. It was like a repetition of mind control and was beginning to be noticeable as you already knew what was going to be said and taught.

I began to notice and I suppose you could call me at least at that time a slow learner, I was not catching on and instead I thought and believed that what I was experiencing was absolutely the best thing. Until I started noticing the separation, the dividing instead of where was the uniting within the BOC? And of course their first agenda is to have you memorize 2 Timothy 2:15 becoming a (rightly divided) member.

This is what I began to notice, especially at and within the conference setting that they would actually seek out those that were not using KJV bibles. To the point of asking those people to refrain from attending after not accepting their offer of the KJV. I was informed by one person at one of those conferences in a discussion with others that a person could not even be saved without having and reading the KJV.

The indoctrination process in religious circles is real and the agenda is whatever it takes to adhere the individual and if unsuccessful simply ban them through division, because it is apparent that they do not conform to the doctrine of unity that our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, King of kings and Lord of lords, Creator of all Things, God Himself, the Almighty has instructed within His written word on the hearts of those that follow Him and not man.

Thank you Tudor as it is apparent that this touched my soul. Praise the Lord Jesus Christ that sincerity will produce a means in which your eyes will be opened as the Lord listens and instructs the Holy Spirit.

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