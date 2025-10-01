As of the recent events with Charlie Kirk, among many others, the world has certainly crossed a “Turning Point.” We see a rising wave of religious delusion, coupled with increasingly more violent and radicalized rhetoric against those who reject to go along with the narrative. These are just the beginning signs of the lamblike power showing its dragon side, deceiving the world into building the image of the Beast.

NOTE:

Due to the length of this video, Substack had a heart attack and so you have to watch it on YouTube. As a result the video will have ads, so I apologize. I was unable to load the 15 hour video into Substack whatsoever despite multiple attempts.

