In episode 204 of The Dance of Life Podcast, I had the privilege of a fascinating interview with Dr. Koroush Maddahi, Beverly Hills’ “Smile Transformation Expert” on the art of anti-aging dentistry. We talked about many of the root causes of people’s dental problems and he shared an interesting story about his time working in Italy and observing the difference in rates of infection concerning poorly done root canals. When a root canal is left incomplete, meaning that it is not completely disinfected or it has some of the root left, this poses a huge risk for infection and complications. Interestingly, the incidences of these complications were practically zero in the many patients Dr. Koroush saw in Italy compared to what he would have expected to see in the US.

The major difference? It was all in their diet.

If you’ve read any of my health articles then you know that food and nutrition have a significant impact on all aspects of our body and performance. The mouth is no different, and what you eat has both endogenous (from within) and exogenous (from outside) effects on the longevity and health of your teeth and gums. All of the principles I discuss are generally geared at supporting your terrain to be as healthy as possible, and when this happens you will generally have a more alkaline body. Not like drinking fancy alkaline water, but truly alkaline — as in your body has rich stores of important vitamins and minerals to handle the naturally acidic effects of metabolism or inflammation.