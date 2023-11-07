This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

Getting Down N' Dirty

Although not the most fun topic in the world to talk about, what comes out of your body is just as important as what goes into it. To truly work on our health means we aren’t shy to get down and dirty when we need to, and one of those areas is with our own poo.

It's good to start practicing the comfort level now, because you’ll have to get friendly with your poop for all those exciting stool tests coming your way as you journey into the world of optimizing your health, reshaping your gut microbiome and operating at peak digestion. In any case, your poop can tell you a lot about whether you’re operating at top notch levels or dealing with something that needs your attention ASAP, and in this article we'll take a look at several considerations.