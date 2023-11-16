Why Dispensationalism is Wrong, Unbiblical & Deceptive!
This article is part of the Dance of Life Devotional. Download or get your copy of this great resource by going here.
Many people today believe or are influenced by dispensationalist theology when it comes to their views on the end times, but are these teachings correct? Today I want to give you 10 reasons (in no particular order) why dispensationalism is not only unbiblical, but flat out wrong and deceptive.
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I have known of Christ for years and lived a lukewarm life until about 6 months ago I had an awakening and fully gave myself to God. I have since been researching and seeking answers. I am in tears because to finally hear a sound and logically, correct understanding of the Bible in a world of confusion, is so refreshing and inspiring and satisfying. I LOVE this biblically accurate and intelligent explanation. It’s beautiful and brave. We cannot conform to the world, we cannot sugar coat everything and tickle ears. Truth is essential and this is the best thing I have read in 6 months apart from the Bible. I’m grateful to know there are faithful believers still seeking, understanding and spreading truth. Thank you for sharing this.
Hi Tudor - this is an oldy but a goodie - it's also a great summary in a shorter form, so ideal to send to my dispensationalist friends who seem in the main to have limited attention spans judging by the lack of replies I get. I do send links to people of your comprehensive series, but I'm never too sure they watch them. I certainly never hear back from them - I should call and ask eh? Anyway, I do like to revisit your earlier presentations to remind me of things and further cement my proper understanding. Blessings...