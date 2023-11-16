The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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Rachel Johnson's avatar
Rachel Johnson
Nov 3, 2024

I have known of Christ for years and lived a lukewarm life until about 6 months ago I had an awakening and fully gave myself to God. I have since been researching and seeking answers. I am in tears because to finally hear a sound and logically, correct understanding of the Bible in a world of confusion, is so refreshing and inspiring and satisfying. I LOVE this biblically accurate and intelligent explanation. It’s beautiful and brave. We cannot conform to the world, we cannot sugar coat everything and tickle ears. Truth is essential and this is the best thing I have read in 6 months apart from the Bible. I’m grateful to know there are faithful believers still seeking, understanding and spreading truth. Thank you for sharing this.

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Afra Hall-Beers's avatar
Afra Hall-Beers
Jul 5, 2025

Hi Tudor - this is an oldy but a goodie - it's also a great summary in a shorter form, so ideal to send to my dispensationalist friends who seem in the main to have limited attention spans judging by the lack of replies I get. I do send links to people of your comprehensive series, but I'm never too sure they watch them. I certainly never hear back from them - I should call and ask eh? Anyway, I do like to revisit your earlier presentations to remind me of things and further cement my proper understanding. Blessings...

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