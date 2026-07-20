The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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William Brown's avatar
William Brown
6h

Your knowledge of both the scriptures and history is what set you apart from everyone else. Well, done Tudor. Keep them coming, you are a light in the darkness for sure!

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Veronica Grave's avatar
Veronica Grave
1h

Tudor, a sort of random, speculative question. If Jesus was born in 3 BC and was crucified in 31 AD, wouldn't that make Him about 33 years old at the time of death? Could that be why the occult and secret societies are obsessed with the number 33?

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