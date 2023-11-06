This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

The Meaning of “Healthy”

What does it mean to you to “be healthy”? For most people, if they heard the following statements it would mean the person was probably in good shape:

“I eat right, exercise and take my supplements.”

Is that it? Are we satisfied with those three basic tenets of “good health” and fitness? Just eat right, exercise and take your supplements. Is that all you have to do? As much as I fawn over simplicity, health is one of those cases where, unfortunately, it’s just not that simple. Let’s break this statement down and examine why health is a complex choreography that is unique to each person’s life.

“I eat right.”