The Meaning of “Healthy”
What does it mean to you to “be healthy”? For most people, if they heard the following statements it would mean the person was probably in good shape:
“I eat right, exercise and take my supplements.”
Is that it? Are we satisfied with those three basic tenets of “good health” and fitness? Just eat right, exercise and take your supplements. Is that all you have to do? As much as I fawn over simplicity, health is one of those cases where, unfortunately, it’s just not that simple. Let’s break this statement down and examine why health is a complex choreography that is unique to each person’s life.
“I eat right.”
What does eating “right” mean to you? Does it mean eating lots of salad? If that’s the case that may not be as healthy as you think.
Do you know what foods inflame you, even if they are so-called “healthy” foods?
How are your stomach acid levels and how does that affect the types of meals you eat?
Do your genes, metabolic type, gender and lifestyle agree with the level of protein, carbs and fats you are eating?
When you eat, are you eating in a stressed-out state or are you eating mindfully?
What is your relationship to food?
What kind of anti-nutrients, pesticides, mold toxins and chemicals does your food have?
How was your food prepared?
