Theology & Geopolitics with Johnny Cirucci

Today I sit down with Johnny Cirucci of Resistance Rising and we talk a variety of topics centered around theology and geopolitics. Johnny is the author of many books on the NWO, Jesuits, Freemasonry, the Vatican and history and does very detailed reports on the happenings of our times. We share some personal stories as well as reflect on the current state of the world and its direction to the soon appointed time of marveling after the Beast.

NOTE: I'm sorry for the audio skips, I didn't have control over the recording quality and only realized it wasn't the best until it was too late and this was released. Hopefully you can still get some edification from what we discussed 🙏🏼

You can check out Johnny’s website at: https://johnnycirucci.com/