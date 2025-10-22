The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

DEBATE: Unitarianism vs. Trinitarianism (Why Unitarianism Fails)

Tudor Alexander
Oct 22, 2025
Early in Church history people began denying basic truths, and to this day they still do, because Satan began his work without any delay and continues it until the very end. Unitarianism denies that Christ is God and therefore denies the gospel, because the gospel is the mystery that God was manifest in the flesh (Ephesians 3:3-9, 6:19, Colossians 1:26-27, 2:2, 4:3, 1 Timothy 3:16). In this episode I engage a Unitarian in debate on this topic, and then discuss major reasons why Unitarianism fails and why Unitarians cannot be considered Christians.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 06:27 - Debate

  • 2:08:02 - Commentary

  • 2:17:43 - Point 1: Unitarian Assumptions

  • 2:23:16 - Point 2: Early Christian Beliefs

  • 2:25:38 - Point 3: Jewish Beliefs on Deity & Messiah

  • 2:32:50 - Point 4: Statements of Jesus’ Divinity

  • 4:00:31 - Point 5: Unitarians Deny the Atonement

  • 4:12:01 - Point 6: Unitarians & Salvation

  • 4:41:14 - Point 7: Unitarians Are Not Christians

  • 4:43:41 - Final Thoughts

