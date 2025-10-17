The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Do You Need to be Baptized to be Saved? (Water & Fire Baptism)

Tudor Alexander
Oct 17, 2025
An important question that some may ask is, do I need to be baptized to be saved? With the rise in religions like Catholicism and Orthoxody that is happening today, as well as false teachings like the Charismatic movement, it’s important to get biblical clarity on this topic. Today we will talk about both water and fire baptism.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 04:18 - Saved by Grace

  • 14:04 - The Meaning of Water & The Spirit

  • 31:13 - Mark 16 & The Great Commission

  • 35:28 - The Importance of Context

  • 45:03 - Fire Baptism

