Do You Need to be Baptized to be Saved? (Water & Fire Baptism)

An important question that some may ask is, do I need to be baptized to be saved? With the rise in religions like Catholicism and Orthoxody that is happening today, as well as false teachings like the Charismatic movement, it’s important to get biblical clarity on this topic. Today we will talk about both water and fire baptism.
00:00 - Introduction
04:18 - Saved by Grace
14:04 - The Meaning of Water & The Spirit
31:13 - Mark 16 & The Great Commission
35:28 - The Importance of Context
45:03 - Fire Baptism