Faith or Works? Correcting Jay Dyer & Ruslan’s Sloppy Theology

As the old paradigm of secularism crumbles, people are migrating rapidly into traditional religions like Catholicism and Eastern Orthodoxy. The collapse of dispensationalism is another factor, which is leading many Protestants to question their faith altogether. This has resulted in renewed interest in age-old debates, like whether salvation is by faith alone or faith and works, and today I will respond to a recent interview between Jay Dyer and Ruslan on a variety of these important topics.
00:00 - Introduction
10:20 - Part 1
35:53 - Part 2
2:57:53 - Part 3
4:20:09 - Part 4
4:39:55 - Final Thoughts