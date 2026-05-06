The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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Faith or Works? Correcting Jay Dyer & Ruslan’s Sloppy Theology

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
May 06, 2026
10 Reasons Why the Bible is Countercultural

10 Reasons Why the Bible is Countercultural

Tudor Alexander
·
October 7, 2024
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Energy Healing: Is It Worth the Hype? (Magnets, Electricity & Bioresonance)

Energy Healing: Is It Worth the Hype? (Magnets, Electricity & Bioresonance)

Tudor Alexander
·
January 12, 2024
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As the old paradigm of secularism crumbles, people are migrating rapidly into traditional religions like Catholicism and Eastern Orthodoxy. The collapse of dispensationalism is another factor, which is leading many Protestants to question their faith altogether. This has resulted in renewed interest in age-old debates, like whether salvation is by faith alone or faith and works, and today I will respond to a recent interview between Jay Dyer and Ruslan on a variety of these important topics.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 10:20 - Part 1

  • 35:53 - Part 2

  • 2:57:53 - Part 3

  • 4:20:09 - Part 4

  • 4:39:55 - Final Thoughts

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