The greatest war in history hasn’t been fought on land, it’s been fought on the invisible terrain of the minds of the people. Your mind is the most important real estate because what you believe shapes your behavior, what you vote for, spend your money on and what you allow to take place in and outside of your body. This is why companies spend billions to let you know they exist, even subtly, so that they can rent space in your mind for when the time is ripe for a decision.

If you want to take control of your health in this kind of environment you will have to prune the garden of your mind on an ongoing basis, asking for rigorous documentation from anyone who wants to come in and rent that precious space for their agenda. Not everyone is out to get you, but in matters of your health it’s extra important that you employ doubt, attention to detail and a rigorous vetting process because your health is the primary pillar of life. What you believe about your health shapes your decisions, and this power should not be given to people easily or quickly.

Today we live in a world where we have free access to information on a large scale, especially with AI. This is very valuable. As an average citizen, you can comb through scientific studies, records, research, interviews, papers, journals, reports and all manner of documentation all in the comfort of your home. It’s a beautiful thing and one that truly empowers you to be a well-informed manager of your health.