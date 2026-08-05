Refuting Arguments for an Evening Sabbath (Luke 4, Leviticus 23 & Josephus)

Despite common sense and ample evidence, many people today still align with Talmudic Judaism in believing the day is reckoned with the evening. This is especially true in the Sabbath keeping community. So today I respond to a well presented challenge and we will examine the claims carefully to discern what the bible actually has to say.
00:00 - Introduction
07:07 - PART 1: Luke 4
45:13 - PART 2: Leviticus 23
1:20:53 - PART 3: Josephus & The Sabbath Trumpets
2:09:21 - PART 4: Josephus & The Court Exemption
2:19:43 - PART 5: The Trumpeting Place Inscription
2:23:42 - Final Thoughts