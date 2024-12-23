The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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The Book of Ecclesiastes (Chapter 8)

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Tudor Alexander
Dec 23, 2024
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Calming and meditative narration of the Book of Ecclesiastes by Tudor Alexander, using the English Standard Version.

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