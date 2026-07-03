The Seven Transformations: Ch. 1.3 - The Problem of Evil

After producing a 1000+ hour theology library and writing over 5000+ pages of books, articles and answers to questions — I have come to a simple conclusion: God is sovereign. And when we employ this lens to each topic in theology we experience a marvelous realization, which is that all true doctrines lead us back to the sovereignty of God and are an extension of a sovereign view of God. The inverse is also true, because all error stems from denying God’s sovereignty in some way. Therefore this book aims to be a companion on your walk with Christ, to help you walk as narrow and biblical of a way as possible so that your perspective on life and God are transformed forever. In it I share with you the most profound realizations from my years of intense study, connecting all seven major doctrines together into one consistent view which I hope will inspire you to marvel at God and rejoice at His soon return.

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