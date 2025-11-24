At the beginning of 2025, I started the Dance of Life Podcast Merch Store. People had asked me for merch before that, and I was always hesitant because I didn’t want to deal with all the hassle of e-commerce. But as usual, a catalyst got me to push past my fears and do it anyway. I was annoyed with my old book fulfillment company, and with the Dance of Life Devotional coming out — I decided to create my own store so I could sell my books cheaper and have control over the process.

That adventure has blossomed today into a valuable addition to the ministry. Countless people have benefitted from my books, and I’ve been able to leverage my creativity to make cool conversation pieces that help you spread a message of awareness in these deceptive times. I have also been able to offer healthy, vetted products that can help you recover, heal and live a better life so that your body and mind are as strong as possible. Overall, I’m very grateful to God for the work He has done to make this a successful project, and I’m excited to see where it will go as the truth about many important teachings like the Sabbath, the End Times or the Afterlife go out into the world.

With all that said, a nagging conflict for me is that my store has to remain open 24/7. It’s not a physical store that I can put a “CLOSED” sign on and choose my hours. This is just part of our digital lives. It’s also completely impractical for me to close the shop (by disabling the website basically) every week on the Sabbath — nevermind the fact that different people at different parts of the world are in different time zones, so what is the 7th day for one is the 1st day for another.

These problems are unique to our modern lives, and that means that certain things cannot be avoided. But we can be creative and we can also appeal to the heart and stand for the truth wherever it’s possible. So, I am asking that if you do shop at the merch store — please do not do it on a Sabbath. I can’t control people’s decisions and I can’t control my “hours” — but I can appeal to your conscience and ask you to avoid doing business on the Lord’s special day.

Going forward this post will be linked on the main page of the store as a notice, and that’s about the best I can do. I appreciate all of you and your generous patronage. It’s actually a lot of work to set up a store and deal with everything there is to deal with. But God is good, so let’s try to add this bit of awareness and respect His goodness by abstaining from commerce on the Sabbath day. Thank you.

