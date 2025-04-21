The TRUTH About The Lord's Day
Long ago it is written that God said, “Remember” - yet today mankind has forgotten. Through the many clever schemes of the devil in history, most of the world has been deceived into believing tradition over truth. And what’s more, a time is soon coming when the choice will have to be made between obeying the word of God or obeying the word of the devil.
This series focuses on history and specifically the change from honoring the Sabbath on the 7th day to the 1st. For the foundational Sabbath series discussing a variety of theological points go here.
Who is “the Lord”?
00:00 - Introduction
13:32 - Who is "the Lord"?
Inconvenient History: The Early Church
00:00 - The Early Church
40:11 - Christian Persecution
1:00:39 - Polycarp
1:10:00 - Didache
1:15:30 - Epiphanius
1:19:16 - William Twisse
1:21:26 - Johann Gieseler
1:23:57 - Lyman Coleman
1:28:21 - Jeremy Taylor
1:30:01 - John Ley
1:31:14 - Discussion
Inconvenient History: 2nd-3rd Century
00:00 - Polycrates
06:45 - Theophilus of Antioch
10:24 - Justin Martyr
25:27 - Irinaeus
39:03 - Tertullian
1:09:49 - Clement of Alexandria
1:44:22 - Origen
1:54:53 - Hippolytus of Rome
1:57:51 - Liber Pontificalis
2:00:33 - Early Christianity in India
2:21:23 - Victorinus
Inconvenient History: 4th Century
00:00 - Synod of Elvira
07:38 - Augustine
25:50 - Peter Heylyn
31:49 - Francis White
40:12 - John Kitto
45:44 - Timothy of Alexandria
51:38 - Gregory of Nyssa * Asterius of Amasea
58:18 - John Chrysostom
1:09:46 - Kenneth Strand
1:56:39 - Thomas Morer
2:03:27 - Political Changes & Constantine
3:29:10 - Wrap-Up
3:41:40 - The Church Fathers
Inconvenient History: Aftermath
00:00 - Review
14:53 - Innocent I
19:19 - Theodosius II
22:25 - John Cassian
27:59 - Radisa Antic
1:08:42 - Other Synods
1:10:58 - Dictionary of Christian Antiquities
1:35:57 - Underground Cities
1:41:45 - Charlemagne
1:46:48 - Early England, Ireland & Scottland
2:21:31 - The Great Schism
2:40:19 - The Ethiopian Church
2:44:13 - Other Dissident Groups
2:57:26 - Islam
3:00:09 - Eugene IV
3:01:58 - Mary's Special Day
3:26:20 - Wrap-Up
3:31:32 - Recapitulation
Traditions of Men
00:00 - Review
10:57 - The Reformation
26:46 - 1600-1700's
38:06 - 1800's
1:24:09 - 1900's to Modern Day
2:00:21 - Tradition in the Bible
The Mark of the Beast
00:00 - Introduction
09:25 - The Mark of Obedience
33:36 - The Catholic Church's Mark
1:07:28 - The Importance of Delight
Sabbath Typology
00:00 - The Sabbath as a Gift
20:37 - Blessings & Curses
23:51 - The Sabbath & Marriage
40:16 - Sabbath Etymology
43:36 - The Sabbath & The Kingdom
Answering Arguments
00:00 - "The days are symbolic"
03:16 - "Rest is symbolic"
04:11 - "Jesus is my Sabbath"
04:53 - "Jesus resurrected on Sunday"
08:53 - "Jesus fulfilled the Sabbath"
13:49 - "We're under the new covenant"
16:54 - "We're no longer under the law"
35:09 - "The Sabbath was for the Jews"
36:44 - "The Sabbath is a legalistic burden"
37:27 - "The Church keeps Sunday
39:36 - "Sunday is not pagan"
40:43 - "The Church came before the Bible"
42:18 - "Christians always kept Sunday"
43:48 - How Satan Inverts the Truth
49:32 - Final Thoughts
The Lord’s Day & The Didache
00:00 - Introduction
13:39 - Overview of the Issues
1:42:40 - The Lord’s Day in the Didache
3:09:55 - Final Thoughts