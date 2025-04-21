The TRUTH About The Lord's Day

Long ago it is written that God said, “Remember” - yet today mankind has forgotten. Through the many clever schemes of the devil in history, most of the world has been deceived into believing tradition over truth. And what’s more, a time is soon coming when the choice will have to be made between obeying the word of God or obeying the word of the devil.

This series focuses on history and specifically the change from honoring the Sabbath on the 7th day to the 1st. For the foundational Sabbath series discussing a variety of theological points go here.

Below are the episodes of the series in order with the timestamps. Please share this page with others if you find it useful.

Who is “the Lord”?

00:00 - Introduction

13:32 - Who is "the Lord"?

Inconvenient History: The Early Church

00:00 - The Early Church

40:11 - Christian Persecution

1:00:39 - Polycarp

1:10:00 - Didache

1:15:30 - Epiphanius

1:19:16 - William Twisse

1:21:26 - Johann Gieseler

1:23:57 - Lyman Coleman

1:28:21 - Jeremy Taylor

1:30:01 - John Ley

1:31:14 - Discussion

Inconvenient History: 2nd-3rd Century

00:00 - Polycrates

06:45 - Theophilus of Antioch

10:24 - Justin Martyr

25:27 - Irinaeus

39:03 - Tertullian

1:09:49 - Clement of Alexandria

1:44:22 - Origen

1:54:53 - Hippolytus of Rome

1:57:51 - Liber Pontificalis

2:00:33 - Early Christianity in India

2:21:23 - Victorinus

Inconvenient History: 4th Century

00:00 - Synod of Elvira

07:38 - Augustine

25:50 - Peter Heylyn

31:49 - Francis White

40:12 - John Kitto

45:44 - Timothy of Alexandria

51:38 - Gregory of Nyssa * Asterius of Amasea

58:18 - John Chrysostom

1:09:46 - Kenneth Strand

1:56:39 - Thomas Morer

2:03:27 - Political Changes & Constantine

3:29:10 - Wrap-Up

3:41:40 - The Church Fathers

Inconvenient History: Aftermath

00:00 - Review

14:53 - Innocent I

19:19 - Theodosius II

22:25 - John Cassian

27:59 - Radisa Antic

1:08:42 - Other Synods

1:10:58 - Dictionary of Christian Antiquities

1:35:57 - Underground Cities

1:41:45 - Charlemagne

1:46:48 - Early England, Ireland & Scottland

2:21:31 - The Great Schism

2:40:19 - The Ethiopian Church

2:44:13 - Other Dissident Groups

2:57:26 - Islam

3:00:09 - Eugene IV

3:01:58 - Mary's Special Day

3:26:20 - Wrap-Up

3:31:32 - Recapitulation

Traditions of Men

00:00 - Review

10:57 - The Reformation

26:46 - 1600-1700's

38:06 - 1800's

1:24:09 - 1900's to Modern Day

2:00:21 - Tradition in the Bible

The Mark of the Beast

00:00 - Introduction

09:25 - The Mark of Obedience

33:36 - The Catholic Church's Mark

1:07:28 - The Importance of Delight

Sabbath Typology

00:00 - The Sabbath as a Gift

20:37 - Blessings & Curses

23:51 - The Sabbath & Marriage

40:16 - Sabbath Etymology

43:36 - The Sabbath & The Kingdom

Answering Arguments

00:00 - "The days are symbolic"

03:16 - "Rest is symbolic"

04:11 - "Jesus is my Sabbath"

04:53 - "Jesus resurrected on Sunday"

08:53 - "Jesus fulfilled the Sabbath"

13:49 - "We're under the new covenant"

16:54 - "We're no longer under the law"

35:09 - "The Sabbath was for the Jews"

36:44 - "The Sabbath is a legalistic burden"

37:27 - "The Church keeps Sunday

39:36 - "Sunday is not pagan"

40:43 - "The Church came before the Bible"

42:18 - "Christians always kept Sunday"

43:48 - How Satan Inverts the Truth

49:32 - Final Thoughts

The Lord’s Day & The Didache