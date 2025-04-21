The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The TRUTH About The Lord's Day

Long ago it is written that God said, “Remember” - yet today mankind has forgotten. Through the many clever schemes of the devil in history, most of the world has been deceived into believing tradition over truth. And what’s more, a time is soon coming when the choice will have to be made between obeying the word of God or obeying the word of the devil.

This series focuses on history and specifically the change from honoring the Sabbath on the 7th day to the 1st. For the foundational Sabbath series discussing a variety of theological points go here.

To get in touch with me regarding this page, use the button below:

If you would like to download this content for use offline, check out the Dance of Life Library and archive the material on your own devices:

Access the Library

This series has its own poster as a resource, a beautiful word-art poster with a QR code that takes them to this page to watch and learn.

Shop Posters

Below are the episodes of the series in order with the timestamps. Please share this page with others if you find it useful.

Who is “the Lord”?

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 13:32 - Who is "the Lord"?

Inconvenient History: The Early Church

  • 00:00 - The Early Church

  • 40:11 - Christian Persecution

  • 1:00:39 - Polycarp

  • 1:10:00 - Didache

  • 1:15:30 - Epiphanius

  • 1:19:16 - William Twisse

  • 1:21:26 - Johann Gieseler

  • 1:23:57 - Lyman Coleman

  • 1:28:21 - Jeremy Taylor

  • 1:30:01 - John Ley

  • 1:31:14 - Discussion

Inconvenient History: 2nd-3rd Century

  • 00:00 - Polycrates

  • 06:45 - Theophilus of Antioch

  • 10:24 - Justin Martyr

  • 25:27 - Irinaeus

  • 39:03 - Tertullian

  • 1:09:49 - Clement of Alexandria

  • 1:44:22 - Origen

  • 1:54:53 - Hippolytus of Rome

  • 1:57:51 - Liber Pontificalis

  • 2:00:33 - Early Christianity in India

  • 2:21:23 - Victorinus

Inconvenient History: 4th Century

  • 00:00 - Synod of Elvira

  • 07:38 - Augustine

  • 25:50 - Peter Heylyn

  • 31:49 - Francis White

  • 40:12 - John Kitto

  • 45:44 - Timothy of Alexandria

  • 51:38 - Gregory of Nyssa * Asterius of Amasea

  • 58:18 - John Chrysostom

  • 1:09:46 - Kenneth Strand

  • 1:56:39 - Thomas Morer

  • 2:03:27 - Political Changes & Constantine

  • 3:29:10 - Wrap-Up

  • 3:41:40 - The Church Fathers

Inconvenient History: Aftermath

  • 00:00 - Review

  • 14:53 - Innocent I

  • 19:19 - Theodosius II

  • 22:25 - John Cassian

  • 27:59 - Radisa Antic

  • 1:08:42 - Other Synods

  • 1:10:58 - Dictionary of Christian Antiquities

  • 1:35:57 - Underground Cities

  • 1:41:45 - Charlemagne

  • 1:46:48 - Early England, Ireland & Scottland

  • 2:21:31 - The Great Schism

  • 2:40:19 - The Ethiopian Church

  • 2:44:13 - Other Dissident Groups

  • 2:57:26 - Islam

  • 3:00:09 - Eugene IV

  • 3:01:58 - Mary's Special Day

  • 3:26:20 - Wrap-Up

  • 3:31:32 - Recapitulation

Traditions of Men

  • 00:00 - Review

  • 10:57 - The Reformation

  • 26:46 - 1600-1700's

  • 38:06 - 1800's

  • 1:24:09 - 1900's to Modern Day

  • 2:00:21 - Tradition in the Bible

The Mark of the Beast

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 09:25 - The Mark of Obedience

  • 33:36 - The Catholic Church's Mark

  • 1:07:28 - The Importance of Delight

Sabbath Typology

  • 00:00 - The Sabbath as a Gift

  • 20:37 - Blessings & Curses

  • 23:51 - The Sabbath & Marriage

  • 40:16 - Sabbath Etymology

  • 43:36 - The Sabbath & The Kingdom

Answering Arguments

  • 00:00 - "The days are symbolic"

  • 03:16 - "Rest is symbolic"

  • 04:11 - "Jesus is my Sabbath"

  • 04:53 - "Jesus resurrected on Sunday"

  • 08:53 - "Jesus fulfilled the Sabbath"

  • 13:49 - "We're under the new covenant"

  • 16:54 - "We're no longer under the law"

  • 35:09 - "The Sabbath was for the Jews"

  • 36:44 - "The Sabbath is a legalistic burden"

  • 37:27 - "The Church keeps Sunday

  • 39:36 - "Sunday is not pagan"

  • 40:43 - "The Church came before the Bible"

  • 42:18 - "Christians always kept Sunday"

  • 43:48 - How Satan Inverts the Truth

  • 49:32 - Final Thoughts

The Lord’s Day & The Didache

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 13:39 - Overview of the Issues

  • 1:42:40 - The Lord’s Day in the Didache

  • 3:09:55 - Final Thoughts

