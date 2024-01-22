The Sabbath Series

“If you turn back your foot from the Sabbath,

from doing your pleasure on my holy day,

and call the Sabbath a delight

and the holy day of the Lord honorable;

if you honor it, not going your own ways,

or seeking your own pleasure, or talking idly;

then you shall take delight in the Lord,

and I will make you ride on the heights of the earth;

I will feed you with the heritage of Jacob your father,

for the mouth of the Lord has spoken.” Isaiah 58:13-14

Today many are deceived on the nature of the Sabbath, both on the side of legalism and also on the side of believing Christians no longer have to celebrate the Sabbath. In this comprehensive series we will do a deep dive into the history of the Sabbath beginning at creation, continuing through the Old Testament and up until Jesus’ time — as well as important history following the New Testament and into the modern era. Our goal will be to answer several key questions surrounding the Sabbath and its practice so that you can walk the narrow road between opposing errors.

Why the Sabbath Matters

00:00 - Introduction

13:39 - Reason #1: Health

27:41 - Reason #2: End Times

30:17 - The Mark of the Beast

56:11 - Objection: The Word “Charagma”

58:05 - Changing Times & Laws

1:06:23 - Buying & Selling

1:12:55 - The Seal of God & The Sabbath

1:21:46 - Brief History of Sunday Laws

1:25:09 - The Sabbath as the Final Test

From Adam to Christ: The Sabbath Through History

00:00 - Introduction

08:43 - The Sabbath at Creation

16:46 - Noah (~2500 BC)

24:58 - Job (~2000 BC)

29:35 - Abraham (~2000 BC)

41:18 - Jesus (27-31 AD)

1:16:18 - Objection: Exodus 35:3 (Kindling a Fire)

1:23:27 - Objection: Judgment of Jericho

1:30:13 - The Apostles & Disciples

1:49:58 - Final Thoughts

Should Christians Celebrate the Sabbath? (Answering Romans 14, Colossians 2, Hebrews 10)

00:00 - Introduction

06:05 - The Sabbath as a Moral Commandment

22:51 - Hypocrisy of Conservative Christians

27:33 - Is the Sabbath Only for Jews?

58:46 - The Narrow Road Approach

1:08:55 - The Counterfeit Calendars of Religion

1:15:57 - Putting it All Together

1:18:00 - OBJECTION #1: Romans 14

1:32:10 - OBJECTION #2: Colossians 2

1:46:17 - OBJECTION #3: Hebrews 10

1:52:17 - Final Thoughts

Does the Day Begin at Sunrise or Sunset?

00:00 - Introduction

06:59 - Why This Matters

09:27 - History of Calendars: Egypt to Rome

31:07 - Context on the word “Day”

33:17 - The Creation Narrative

50:42 - The Exodus Narrative

1:12:04 - Old Testament Sacrifices

1:13:31 - Sabbaths vs “The Sabbath”

1:20:31 - Ancient Cultural Attitudes

1:29:45 - The Crucifixion Timeline

1:32:37 - OBJECTION: Nehemiah 13:19

1:41:04 - Final Thoughts

Revealing God's TRUE Calendar: Why the Lunar Sabbath is WRONG

00:00 - Introduction

09:36 - PART 1: The Problem of Intercalation

51:19 - PART 2: The Problem of Months

1:34:07 - PART 3: The Constellations

2:19:24 - PART 4: The Meaning of “Hodesh”

2:56:35 - PART 5: The Meaning of “Yerach” “Keseh” and “Lebana”

3:40:45 - PART 6: The Meaning of “Moed”

3:50:19 - PART 7: The Prophetic Year (Daniel & Revelation)

4:26:08 - PART 8: What about months in the New Testament?

4:40:02 - PART 9: Why the Lunar Sabbath is Wrong: Lunar Irregularity

4:56:43 - PART 10: Why the Lunar Sabbath is Wrong: The 6 to 1 Ratio

5:05:43 - PART 11: Why the Lunar Sabbath is Wrong: Extra-Biblical Evidence

5:26:38 - PART 12: 30 Minute Summary

5:59:13 - BONUS: Addendum

How the Crucifixion Reveals the Sabbath

00:00 - Introduction

12:54 - Jesus’ Death

17:21 - Joseph of Arimathea goes to Pilate

25:02 - Joseph prepares and takes the body

30:43 - The Jews ask to break legs

34:52 - Preparing the body

43:56 - The word “Epiphosko”

48:57 - What Day was Jesus Crucified?

55:48 - Understanding Ancient Time Reckoning

1:02:12 - Examples of Inclusive Counting

1:10:37 - Examples of Counting 3 Full Days

1:14:50 - The 3 Days in the Gospels

1:24:47 - The “3 Days and 3 Nights” Explained

1:31:43 - Final Thoughts

The TRUTH About Saturday & Sunday

00:00 - Introduction

06:58 - PART 1: The Continuity of Days

53:02 - PART 2: The History of Saturday & Sunday

1:36:12 - PART 3: The Beast & Sunday

2:23:12 - PART 4: Baptized Paganism

3:23:57 - PART 5: Final Thoughts

The Coming Sunday Laws & World Obedience to the Beast

00:00 - Introduction

06:23 - PART 1: What the Bible Says About the End Times

22:51 - PART 2: The History of Sunday Laws

1:39:17 - PART 3: Current Events

2:35:30 - PART 4: Synthesis

The Sabbath Fulfilled in Christ (Hebrews 3 & 4)

00:00 - Introduction

05:45 - PART 1: The Importance of the Sabbath

45:18 - PART 2: Breaking Down Hebrews 3 & 4

1:49:21 - PART 3: The Return of Christ & the Sabbath

2:14:10 - PART 4: Strategies to Celebrate the Sabbath

Should Christians Keep the Feasts?