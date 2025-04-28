This article is part of the Dance of Life Devotional. Download or get your copy of this great resource by going here.

For those who have studied history and bible prophecy, to say that the end is near is not an exaggerated statement or alarmism. Most bible prophecies have been fulfilled, and there are just a few key ones remaining to come to pass — such as the kings of the Earth giving their power to the Beast (Revelation 17) and the image of the Beast being finished so that it can enforce the Mark of the Beast (Revelation 13). I have discussed these things in countless places and in highly detailed and researched formats, and my personal conviction is that the world does not have that much longer. A decade perhaps.

If this is true, then many things are to be expected about our present day. Deception will be at a maximum, and so will apostasy. Yet, according to Paul, this great falling away will have the appearance of godliness (2 Timothy 3:5). This is important for many reasons, but one of them is that the final situation is one of counterfeit faith. As it was in the beginning with Cain and Abel, so will it be at the end. Indeed, God says He declared the end from the beginning in Isaiah 46:8-11:

“Remember this and stand firm, recall it to mind, you transgressors, remember the former things of old; for I am God, and there is no other; I am God, and there is none like me, declaring the end from the beginning and from ancient times things not yet done, saying, ‘My counsel shall stand, and I will accomplish all my purpose,’ calling a bird of prey from the east, the man of my counsel from a far country. I have spoken, and I will bring it to pass; I have purposed, and I will do it.”

So if the end will be a massive deception, and also an issue of counterfeit faith and worship, what is the fulcrum around which all of these things will revolve around? The answer is the Sabbath, because the Sabbath is the key to linking moral obedience to the Creator. I have discussed the eschatological realities of the return of the papacy, the swinging of the world from the Left and secularism to the Right and religious nationalism, the infiltration of Protestantism by Jesuitism and the history of Sunday laws throughout many of my presentations. If you want edification on these issues, please accept my invitation and head to the Bible Studies page on my website — because today that is not my goal.