Bible Studies

“Do your best to present yourself to God as one approved, a worker who has no need to be ashamed, rightly handling the word of truth.”

2 Timothy 2:15

On this page you will find links to in-depth bible studies on major topics that Christians have been deceived on. These studies are free, highly detailed and documented so as to edify you for a true, biblical and narrow road faith. Feel free to share them with your friends and family.

If you would like to download this content for use offline, check out the Dance of Life Library and archive the material on your own devices:

Access the Library

Salvation

How to Be a Berean: A Fennec Fox Guide

Daniel & Revelation (Full Walkthrough + Commentary)

Synagogue of Satan: From Babylon to Rome

DOMINUM DEUM NOSTRUM PAPAM: The Blasphemy of the Popes Revealed

The Great Delusion

The End Times

The Trinity

The Sabbath

The Lord’s Day

The Afterlife

Cosmology

Why the Jews Are Not God’s Chosen People

Why Dispensationalism is Wrong, Unbiblical & Deceptive

Transubstantiation

King Jehu Trump, the Light Bringer of the New World Order

Should Christians Be Involved in Politics?

Adventism, Ellen White & Mystery Babylon

Know Thine Enemy: What the Bible (Actually) Says About Satan

Was Paul a False Apostle?

Did the Catholic Church Create Islam?

Why Eastern Orthodoxy is a Harlot Daughter of Mystery Babylon

The Masoretic Psyop

1000% PROOF That Jesus is the Messiah (Psalm 22 Deep Dive)

The Sacred Name Controversy

The Heliocentric Conspiracy

Forbidden Fruit: The Greatest Lie Ever Told

The King James Only Psyop

The Serpent Seed Psyop

The Israelite Psyop

Why Tradition Fails the Test: A Biblical Response to Roman Catholicism & Eastern Orthodoxy

Christianity is the True Zen: A Biblical Response to New Age, Personal Growth & Eastern Mysticism

Once Saved Always Saved

