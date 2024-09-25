For references and presentation notes, please go here.

When God revealed His name to Moses in Exodus 3, it was a revelation of who He is — eternal, self-existent, Creator and the source of all being. Yet over the last 3,000 years the specifics of this name have been lost in translation. Worse still, many today have drifted either into legalism or total rejection of the Old Testament as a result of many deceptions woven by the enemy on this topic.

In this extensive 14 hour documentary, we will unravel the Sacred Name controversy and find the truth about Exodus 3.

Watch Now