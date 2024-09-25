The Sacred Name Controversy
When God revealed His name to Moses in Exodus 3, it was a revelation of who He is — eternal, self-existent, Creator and the source of all being. Yet over the last 3,000 years the specifics of this name have been lost in translation. Worse still, many today have drifted either into legalism or total rejection of the Old Testament as a result of many deceptions woven by the enemy on this topic.
In this extensive 14 hour documentary, we will unravel the Sacred Name controversy and find the truth about Exodus 3.
You come to my rescue in rush hour yet again Tudor. The 85 minute journey is very doable with an absorbing documentary to focus on, thanks. Strange that your Sacred Name was still going strong upon arrival..."this is a long 14 minutes?" I said out aloud but then how 53 fish were somehow stretched out to feed 5,000? Then I got my glasses on... WHAT?!?!?
FOURTEEN HOURS. You said you wanted a One Stop Shop for this? Being an almost total novice to such detail, I feel qualified to upgrade that to a One Stop Nuclear Airstrike, effective immediately. I look forward to every word of it. How fitting to usher in your 40th with a Proper Blast - defending the Faith as ever Tudor Alexander style, Ha!!
Thank you Tudor💙🦊🙏