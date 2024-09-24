When God revealed His name to Moses in Exodus 3, it was a revelation of who He is — eternal, self-existent, Creator and the source of all being. Yet over the last 3,000 years the specifics of this name have been lost in translation. Worse still, many today have drifted either into legalism or total rejection of the Old Testament as a result of many deceptions woven by the enemy on this topic.

In this extensive documentary, we will unravel the Sacred Name controversy and find the truth about Exodus 3.

To get in touch with me regarding this page, use the button below:

Message Tudor Alexander

If you would like to download this content for use offline, check out the Dance of Life Library and archive the material on your own devices:

Access the Library

Timeline

00:00 - Introduction

11:37 - PART 1: Motivation

1:48:28 - PART 2: God's Names

1:58:51 - PART 3: Context

3:08:31 - PART 4: Breakdown

5:17:17 - PART 5: Is YHWH a Pagan God?

8:54:42 - PART 6: Is YHWH an Occult Name?

9:36:40 - PART 7: Is YHWH Satan?

11:30:47 - PART 8: Yeshua

13:26:42 - Epilogue

PART 1: Motivation

PART 2: God’s Names

PART 3: Context

PART 4: Breakdown

PART 5: Is YHWH a Pagan God?

PART 6: Is YHWH an Occult Name?

PART 7: Is YHWH Satan?

PART 8: Yeshua

Epilogue