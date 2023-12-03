The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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THE TRINITY #9: Does Jesus' subordination refute the Trinity?

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Tudor Alexander
Dec 03, 2023
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Those who reject the Trinity argue that Jesus’ subordination to the Father during His earthly ministry proves an ontological difference. In other words, they argue that this proves only God the Father is God. Even in camps that argue the Trinity, the belief that Christ’s earthly subordination reflects an eternal subordinate position is one that ultimate…

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