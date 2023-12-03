THE TRINITY #9: Does Jesus' subordination refute the Trinity?

Those who reject the Trinity argue that Jesus’ subordination to the Father during His earthly ministry proves an ontological difference. In other words, they argue that this proves only God the Father is God. Even in camps that argue the Trinity, the belief that Christ’s earthly subordination reflects an eternal subordinate position is one that ultimate…
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The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
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