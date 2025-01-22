The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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Venerable Day of the Sun #9: Ordo Ab Chao

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Tudor Alexander
Jan 22, 2025
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“Ordo Ab Chao” means “Order out of Chaos” in Latin, and it is the favorite slogan of the occult and secret societies. It represents a philosophy, a way of doing things, by creating the problem so that you can also present the solution and control society for your own benefit. But with the bible and history as your guide, you can wake up from this dialec…

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