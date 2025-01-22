Venerable Day of the Sun #9: Ordo Ab Chao

“Ordo Ab Chao” means “Order out of Chaos” in Latin, and it is the favorite slogan of the occult and secret societies. It represents a philosophy, a way of doing things, by creating the problem so that you can also present the solution and control society for your own benefit. But with the bible and history as your guide, you can wake up from this dialec…
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The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
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