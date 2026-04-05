In case you missed it, here are this week’s posts and stories. Don't forget that after this week they will get devoured by the big bad paywall monster, so make sure you subscribe if you want to reference them later — plus you'll get some awesome perks :)

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STORIES FROM THE WEEK PRIOR

These are the week prior’s stories as there was no roundup sent out for that week: