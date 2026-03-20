What is Evil & Why Was It Necessary?

The problem of evil is one of the most difficult topics of discussion in Christianity, especially when you embrace a monergistic gospel with a sovereign God. Today we will take a bird’s eye view of this issue with scripture as our guide and try to answer the difficult question of why evil was necessary.
00:00 - Introduction
09:52 - The Evil of Success
32:09 - The Parable of the Chinese Farmer
40:35 - Putting it Together
52:49 - What is Evil?
1:09:44 - Evil & Predestination
1:55:25 - CHALLENGE: Being Tested
2:12:12 - Why Was Evil Necessary?
2:25:10 - The End Justifies the Means
2:33:13 - Final Thoughts