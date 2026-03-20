The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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What is Evil & Why Was It Necessary?

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Mar 20, 2026
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The problem of evil is one of the most difficult topics of discussion in Christianity, especially when you embrace a monergistic gospel with a sovereign God. Today we will take a bird’s eye view of this issue with scripture as our guide and try to answer the difficult question of why evil was necessary.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 09:52 - The Evil of Success

  • 32:09 - The Parable of the Chinese Farmer

  • 40:35 - Putting it Together

  • 52:49 - What is Evil?

  • 1:09:44 - Evil & Predestination

  • 1:55:25 - CHALLENGE: Being Tested

  • 2:12:12 - Why Was Evil Necessary?

  • 2:25:10 - The End Justifies the Means

  • 2:33:13 - Final Thoughts

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