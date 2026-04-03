The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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What's the Difference Between Calvinism, Arminianism, Molinism & Open Theism?

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Apr 03, 2026
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In the realm of soteriology there are many terms and positions on various issues, and sometimes it can seem pretty confusing to tell them all apart. Today we will take a deep look at the difference between Calvinism, Arminianism, Molinism and Open Theism.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 07:10 - The Real Issue

  • 45:31 - The History of Calvinism & Arminianism

  • 1:31:31 - Who's Doing the Work?

  • 1:53:34 - OBJECTION: "Faith Is Not a Work"

  • 2:08:27 - Total Depravity vs. Total Inability

  • 2:16:17 - Election

  • 2:31:50 - Eternal Security

  • 2:42:32 - The Problem of Evil

  • 3:02:39 - Open Theism & Evil

  • 3:09:20 - Final Thoughts

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