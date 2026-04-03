What's the Difference Between Calvinism, Arminianism, Molinism & Open Theism?

In the realm of soteriology there are many terms and positions on various issues, and sometimes it can seem pretty confusing to tell them all apart. Today we will take a deep look at the difference between Calvinism, Arminianism, Molinism and Open Theism.
00:00 - Introduction
07:10 - The Real Issue
45:31 - The History of Calvinism & Arminianism
1:31:31 - Who's Doing the Work?
1:53:34 - OBJECTION: "Faith Is Not a Work"
2:08:27 - Total Depravity vs. Total Inability
2:16:17 - Election
2:31:50 - Eternal Security
2:42:32 - The Problem of Evil
3:02:39 - Open Theism & Evil
3:09:20 - Final Thoughts