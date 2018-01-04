First episode on taking action to create the life we want to live. When we are acting on the things that we are good at, that are rewarding to us and that we are passionate about - things begin to change and we start to really feel alive. This is when we are in alignment with our creative purpose, when we have picked up our instrument and joined the symphony around us to contribute our sound. What action can you take today, tomorrow or the next day towards something you've been putting off or afraid of?
001: The Seven Transformations - Taking Action to Create the Life We Love
Jan 04, 2018
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
