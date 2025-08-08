The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The TRUTH About The Lord's Day: Answering Arguments

Aug 08, 2025
This is part 9 of a 9 part series. For the full series you can go here.

Long ago it is written that God said, “Remember” - yet today mankind has forgotten. Through the many clever schemes of the devil in history, most of the world has been deceived into believing tradition over truth. And what’s more, a time is soon coming when the choice will have to be made between obeying the word of God or obeying the word of the devil.

TIMESTAMPS:

  • 00:00 - "The days are symbolic"

  • 03:16 - "Rest is symbolic"

  • 04:11 - "Jesus is my Sabbath"

  • 04:53 - "Jesus resurrected on Sunday"

  • 08:53 - "Jesus fulfilled the Sabbath"

  • 13:49 - "We're under the new covenant"

  • 16:54 - "We're no longer under the law"

  • 35:09 - "The Sabbath was for the Jews"

  • 36:44 - "The Sabbath is a legalistic burden"

  • 37:27 - "The Church keeps Sunday

  • 39:36 - "Sunday is not pagan"

  • 40:43 - "The Church came before the Bible"

  • 42:18 - "Christians always kept Sunday"

  • 43:48 - How Satan Inverts the Truth

  • 49:32 - Final Thoughts

