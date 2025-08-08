The TRUTH About The Lord's Day: Answering Arguments

This is part 9 of a 9 part series. For the full series you can go here.
Long ago it is written that God said, “Remember” - yet today mankind has forgotten. Through the many clever schemes of the devil in history, most of the world has been deceived into believing tradition over truth. And what’s more, a time is soon coming when the choice will have to be made between obeying the word of God or obeying the word of the devil.
00:00 - "The days are symbolic"
03:16 - "Rest is symbolic"
04:11 - "Jesus is my Sabbath"
04:53 - "Jesus resurrected on Sunday"
08:53 - "Jesus fulfilled the Sabbath"
13:49 - "We're under the new covenant"
16:54 - "We're no longer under the law"
35:09 - "The Sabbath was for the Jews"
36:44 - "The Sabbath is a legalistic burden"
37:27 - "The Church keeps Sunday
39:36 - "Sunday is not pagan"
40:43 - "The Church came before the Bible"
42:18 - "Christians always kept Sunday"
43:48 - How Satan Inverts the Truth
49:32 - Final Thoughts
