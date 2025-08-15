The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Salvation: The Way, The Truth & The Life

Aug 15, 2025
Jesus famously said in John 14:6 that He is the Way, the Truth and the Life and that nobody comes to the Father except through Him. Today we will begin a great journey through the bible to understand these words on a deep level. Welcome to the Salvation series.

  • 00:00 - Introduction

  • 21:16 - What is the Gospel?

  • 26:38 - Point #1: Incarnation

  • 29:16 - Point #2: Propitiation

  • 56:23 - Why Can't We Earn Our Righteousness?

  • 1:22:57 - Point #3: Resurrection

  • 1:32:35 - The Gospel in Genesis

  • 1:48:23 - The 7 Great Realizations

  • 2:01:08 - How Do I Get Saved?

  • 2:17:54 - God is the Gospel

