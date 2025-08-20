Fasting for Health with Renne Fitton, MS RD

As we age the body slows down, but with discipline and knowledge we can take care of what God has given us and enjoy the benefits. Today I sit down with longevity dietitian and Director of Education at L-NUTRA, the company behind Prolon’s fasting-mimicking diet, to talk about aging well into our older years. Renee specializes in applying advanced nutritional research to help people achieve longer, healthier lives, especially through approaches that benefit cellular health without requiring drastic lifestyle changes.

