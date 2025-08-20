The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Fasting for Health with Renne Fitton, MS RD

Tudor Alexander
Aug 20, 2025
As we age the body slows down, but with discipline and knowledge we can take care of what God has given us and enjoy the benefits. Today I sit down with longevity dietitian and Director of Education at L-NUTRA, the company behind Prolon’s fasting-mimicking diet, to talk about aging well into our older years. Renee specializes in applying advanced nutritional research to help people achieve longer, healthier lives, especially through approaches that benefit cellular health without requiring drastic lifestyle changes.

You can find Renee on Instagram at: fittonnutrition

To learn more about fasting and to save up to 30% on the Prolon program described in the video, check out my article below:

How to Hack Fasting: A Complete Guide

How to Hack Fasting: A Complete Guide

Tudor Alexander
·
October 3, 2023
Read full story

