002: The Seven Transformations - The Art of Gentle Hustling
Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Jan 05, 2018

A spontaneous episode inspired by a conversation with one of my friends about the process, consistency and not giving up. Good piggy back episode on the last one regarding taking action to create the life we want to live - at the end of the day time is the ultimate determiner and regardless of how high your wins or how low your losses, none of them survive time's grasp. All that truly follows you is your process - your habits, your beliefs and attitudes, your skills. Therefore, look at life, your goals, your destinations through the lens of improving your process, that gentle hustling that is persistent yet permanently moving life forward. 

