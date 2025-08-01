The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The TRUTH About The Lord's Day: Sabbath Typology

Tudor Alexander
Aug 01, 2025
This is part 8 of a 9 part series. For the full series you can go here.

Long ago it is written that God said, “Remember” - yet today mankind has forgotten. Through the many clever schemes of the devil in history, most of the world has been deceived into believing tradition over truth. And what’s more, a time is soon coming when the choice will have to be made between obeying the word of God or obeying the word of the devil.

TIMESTAMPS:

  • 00:00 - The Sabbath as a Gift

  • 20:37 - Blessings & Curses

  • 23:51 - The Sabbath & Marriage

  • 40:16 - Sabbath Etymology

  • 43:36 - The Sabbath & The Kingdom

