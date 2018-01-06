The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

003: The Seven Transformations - What Are The Seven Transformations?
003: The Seven Transformations - What Are The Seven Transformations?

Jan 06, 2018

Hi there friends! This is a brief episode introducing what this podcast is about as well as discussing a little bit about the conceptual framework for my upcoming book of the same name, The Seven Transformations. I will be getting into more detail in later episodes, but this opens up the conversation about what you can expect from the podcast and where the topics are going to steer. Thanks for listening!

