005: The Seven Transformations - Perfecting Your Perfectionism: Leveraging Control as a Tool to Create

Very often Monday rolls around and we are usually caught by surprise - for most of us Monday is about accelerating back to the pace of the work week and momentum of our high-achieving standards. It's great when you've got the energy, but when your body or mind just aren't cooperating those perfectionist standards are not that helpful anymore. This episode opens up the conversation about a topic we can all relate to in our busy lives and how to approach (and embrace) your perfectionism because it's not all bad but it's also not always useful. Balance is the key, and your willingness to leverage control when it counts and let go of it when it doesn't are the cornerstones.