Language is a powerful tool to create the life we want and words can activate our emotions, mental and physical states. This episode opens up the conversation about words as activators and their use as tools for meditating actively in the face of life's challenges. What if you had a "safe word" that you could rely on to deal with a recurring challenge or an upcoming "performance" of your own in life's dance?
006: The Seven Transformations - The Power of Language: Keywords as Activators
Jan 09, 2018
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes