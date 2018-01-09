The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

006: The Seven Transformations - The Power of Language: Keywords as Activators
Tudor Alexander
Jan 09, 2018

Language is a powerful tool to create the life we want and words can activate our emotions, mental and physical states. This episode opens up the conversation about words as activators and their use as tools for meditating actively in the face of life's challenges. What if you had a "safe word" that you could rely on to deal with a recurring challenge or an upcoming "performance" of your own in life's dance? 

