The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
007: The Seven Transformations - The Importance of Listening
0:00
-15:23

007: The Seven Transformations - The Importance of Listening

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Jan 11, 2018

Listening is one of the core foundations of living a created, meaningful life - but it is also very difficult to do because it is fundamentally opposite of our ego and animal brain. In this episode we take a look at why listening is so powerful, as well as important, to do employ in everything from our health, to our relationships to our life purpose within this amazing Universe. 

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture