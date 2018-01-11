007: The Seven Transformations - The Importance of Listening

Listening is one of the core foundations of living a created, meaningful life - but it is also very difficult to do because it is fundamentally opposite of our ego and animal brain. In this episode we take a look at why listening is so powerful, as well as important, to do employ in everything from our health, to our relationships to our life purpose within this amazing Universe.
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
