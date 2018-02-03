The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
011: The Seven Transformations - De-Mystifying the Mystical 6: An Introduction
0:00
-19:34

011: The Seven Transformations - De-Mystifying the Mystical 6: An Introduction

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Feb 03, 2018

Introduction episode to some upcoming content regarding major words or ideas that are within the realm of transformation that have been put on a pedestal or are otherwise alienating and how we can bring them "back down to Earth" to empower our pursuit of personal growth and self-discovery.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture