012: The Seven Transformations - The 7 Obstacles to Gratitude
012: The Seven Transformations - The 7 Obstacles to Gratitude

Feb 04, 2018

I got some good feedback about episodes on Gratitude, so I will be creating more on a regular basis. This episode is about "obstacles to gratitude" that are frequently in our days and how to address them in your own life to build a regular, thriving practice of one of the most important virtues.

